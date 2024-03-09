Cadw, the Welsh government's historic environment division, has organised a range of Easter events to be held at various heritage sites across West Wales.
Particularly highlighted are St Davids Bishop’s Palace and Laugharne Castle.
St Davids Bishop's Palace will host an Easter puzzle themed, 'Scrambled Eggs', over three days from March 30 to April 1.
The event at this site involves searching the Great Hall, courtyard and chapel for hidden clues, culminating in solving an Easter mystery.
Additionally, an Easter Egg hunt is scheduled at several West Wales Cadw sites including St David's Bishop’s Palace and Laugharne Castle.
Cadw aims to cater to all, from families seeking recreational outings to history enthusiasts desirous of exploring the rich local heritage.
To easily partake in these scheduled events, people are encouraged to sign up for Cadw membership providing unlimited access to over 130 historic places across Wales, free event entry and much more.
Visit Cadw’s website for a complete list of Easter activities and for membership information.
