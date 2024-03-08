Symphonica Tywi, Wales' symphony orchestra, is bringing back its captivating "Film Fantastics" for its 31st tour, with a date in Pembrokeshire.
This annual musical spectacle promises an enchanting evening of iconic movie themes in Haverfordwest on Saturday, March 23.
Haverfordwest High School will morph into a concert hall, serenading attendees with melodies from timeless classics.
Fans will relive the emotional sweeps of "Gone with the Wind", the thrilling journeys in "Jurassic Park", and the nail-biting experiences of "Mission Impossible".
The program also incorporates pieces from other well-loved films such as "Pink Panther", "Raiders of the Lost Ark", and "Robin Hood", ensuring every guest revisits the magic and excitement of their favourite movies through the symphony orchestra's performance.
With tickets at just £12 and under-14s going free, this is an irresistible family night out.
Book your spot early by phoning 07876 727 906 or emailing mikecottam@hotmail.com.
The event starts at 7.30pm.
Symphonica Tywi's tour underscores the band's enduring initiative of bringing classical music to broader audiences, demonstrating the timeless bond between film and music.
