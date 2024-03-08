Hydrogen Safe, a specialist training provider, has secured a five-figure match-funded commitment from the Swansea Bay City Deal Skills and Talent Programme.

This £90,462 grant will be matched by industry and the public sector and will allow Hydrogen Safe to develop exclusive digital learning materials, enhance its existing Level 1 course, and develop a Level 2 course.

Hydrogen Safe intends to use the funding to train an additional 100 people, giving them the skills necessary to work safely with hydrogen - a goal becoming increasingly crucial as the green energy sector grows in prominence.

The founding director and CEO of Hydrogen Safe, Andy Lord, said: "Securing this funding means that we can provide more people in Wales with access to the skills that they need to work safely with hydrogen.

"It also supports us as a conduit between education and industry, working with experts to ensure that we deliver the specialist training provision needed to access jobs in the green energy sector, while also opening up the green economy."

Jane Lewis, regional partnership manager for Swansea Bay City Deal Skills and Talent Programme, said: "The City Deal Skills and Talent Programme has been designed to stimulate and sustain investment and economic activity in the region.

The City Deal Skills and Talent Programme is led by Carmarthenshire Council, Swansea Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, and Pembrokeshire Council - together with the Swansea Bay and Hywel Dda University Health Boards, Swansea University, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and private sector partners.