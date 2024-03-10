30 year 4 and 5 pupils took part in the Life in Freshwater field trip organised by the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience at Colby Woodland Garden, Amroth.

The trip involved studying geography, measuring weather variables, and taking part in pond dipping and kick sampling activities for biology lessons.

They learned about different aquatic species and their life cycles, even making finds including Stonefly nymphs and Palmate newts.

Project officer at the Darwin Centre, Amy, said: "This was our first freshwater fieldtrip of 2024 and it was great to be back at Colby.

"We knew the class topic was Diversity so we were able to link lots of the learning to the importance of biodiversity in nature.

"The class had a fantastic time, it was wonderful to see their enthusiasm for exploring life in freshwater."