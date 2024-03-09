Sian Davies of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, appeared at Llanelli Law Courts on Wednesday, March 6.

She is accused of making a false report to police in Haverfordwest on October 17 2022.

No plea was entered on Wednesday and magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial.

Davies, 56, was remanded on conditional bail until plea and trial preparation hearing at crown court.

Until this time she must keep a curfew between 9pm and 9am and present herself to a police officer between these times if necessary.

She is also forbidden to contact, directly or indirectly, a named male person.

