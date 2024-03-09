Louise Francis and Simon Mansfield were nominated by their fellow volunteers at the Poppit Sands station to attend the service of thanksgiving.

RNLI representatives from across the country – along with invited VIPs and dignitaries - gathered to mark the signing of the charity’s founding papers back in 1824.

Since its formation, the RNLI has saved more than 144,000 lives at sea.

“To be part of an institution celebrating its bicentennial is a very rare privilege,” said Simon.

“The service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey was superb and incredibly poignant. Perhaps most importantly it was a chance to reinforce bonds of friendship and respect between stations near and far.

“While Louise and I were lucky to have attended the service in London, we did so to represent every single member of Cardigan RNLI Lifeboat past and present.”

Louise added that it was ‘a very proud moment to be at the service’.