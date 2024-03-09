Anthony Stuart Lloyd, described as the man with the Rolls-Royce voice, returns to Haverfordwest for a special landlubber’s cruise cabaret for one night only. Anthony appeared in Simon Cowell’s Walk The Line and will soon appear as one of the regulars on stand up comedian Rosie Jones’s new programme on Comedy Central.

Along with his theatrical performances, West End and international opera singer, Anthony has also sailed the seven seas as a guest headliner on some of the world’s most luxurious cruise liners.

He brings his show, entitled Cruise In Your Pews to the Tabernacle, Haverfordwest tomorrow, Saturday March 9. Anchors away is at at 7:30pm as MS Tabernacle sets sail for showtime. The dress code is resort casual. Anthony’s show, which is going that extra ‘nautical’ mile in supporting Wales Air Ambulance Chartable Trust, will include an eclectic mix of musical theatre, opera, Welsh music and classical crossover.

This mix, along with his performance and personality, has enthralled cruise guests from all over the globe and was a factor in him being the first guest entertainer to appear on Boutique Cruising’s £360 million new build The Spirit of Discovery.

In a record breaking feat, Anthony is the only guest entertainer to perform on four cruise liners on the same day, thankfully all berthed in the same port, Bergen, Norway. No stranger to appearing at the Tabernacle, Anthony last appeared there to a capacity crowd in 2019, with a concert marking the centennial of Hollywood MGM musical and Dallas star Howard Keel.

Cruise In Your Pews takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 9 at Tabernacle Congregational Church, Haverfordwest. Tickets cost £10 cash only at the door with Free entry for under 14s.

The concert supports the Wales Air Ambulance Charitable Trust.