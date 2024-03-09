Ashley Reese, 37, of Wisemans Bridge, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

It was alleged that he attempted to communicate with three children who he did not believe were over the age of 16 and that the conversations were sexual in nature.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between May and December 2021.

Reese pleaded guilty to each of the offences.

Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and the defendant was granted bail.

Reese will be sentenced on April 15, and must now sign the sex offenders register.