National Trust Cymru is utilising sites across South Wales, including Pembrokeshire's Colby Woodland Garden, to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Families can enjoy the Easter holidays with adventure-filled Easter egg trails that explore nature, history, and beauty.

The Easter egg trails are designed to inspire the little ones and encourage them to explore.

Activities include giant stepping-stones and animal footprint discovery, and noughts and crosses, as well as bee and spoon races.

To keep the excitement high, there's the promise of chocolate eggs at the end of the journey. There will also be an alternative vegan and 'free from' chocolate egg too.

The Colby Woodland Garden promises a hidden wooded valley full of surprises waiting to be discovered.

Highlights include a sky gazing glade, den building under the trees and trickling streams- the makings of a grand family adventure.

Visitors should note that regular admission prices apply, free to National trust members, plus a small fee of £3 for the Easter Egg trail.

The £3 price also includes a trail sheet, bunny ears, and a chocolate egg for each participant.

The woodland and car park are open from 10am-5pm daily, while the walled garden is accessible from 10am-4pm.

Also available is a tea-room, operating between 9am and 4.30pm.

The Easter egg hunt will take place from March 29-April 1, between 10am and 5pm.

For more information, or to organise your visit, please refer to the official National Trust website.