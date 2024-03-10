A call for a special permit for community nurses and carers to be able to avoid the fear of potential parking tickets while carrying out their duties is to be considered by senior Pembrokeshire councillors.
At the March 7 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council, a notice of motion by St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty county councillor Rhys Jordan was to be considered.
Cllr Jordan’s motion read: “Introduction of Annual Permit Scheme for Community Nurses and Carers - To enable Community Nurses and Carers to deliver uninterrupted care to their patients without the fear of incurring ‘Fixed Penalty Notices’ by allowing them to park in designated resident and loading areas for a period of up to one hour whilst on duty.”
Members agreed to refer the motion to the county council’s Cabinet for consideration at a later date.
