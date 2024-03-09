After a total of 300 clean-ups last year, with 7,000 volunteers, Keep Wales Tidy hopes to surpass these numbers during the 2024 event from March 15 to March 31.

They are seeking aid from individuals, families, schools, businesses and community groups.

Keep Wales Tidy chief executive Owen Derbyshire emphasised the importance of this initiative. He said: "Our message this year is simple but meaningful: the environment belongs to everyone."

"Whether you choose to clean up your street, your local park, favourite beach, or beauty spot - every piece of litter removed from the natural environment matters."

He also encouraged residents by saying: "Litter picking is also a fun, free activity that can benefit your health, wellbeing, and sense of pride in your community."

To get involved in this regional clean up, register on the Keep Wales Tidy website.