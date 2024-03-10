Crow’s Cottage, known by some locals as the Three Bears’ Cottage is located on the Marine Walk in Fishguard.

It is on the market with JJ Morris who describe it as a ‘delightfully situated detached single storey character cottage residence.

Crow’s Cottage boasts a comfortable sitting room, a kitchen/diner, two double bedrooms and one bathroom.

It also has a private enclosed garden with ornamental Stone areas, flowering shrubs and a raised garden with summer house enjoying views of Lower Fishguard Harbour.

The cottage is currently utilised for holiday letting but would be equally well suited for a couple or even for retirement purposes.

Crows Cottage is situated within 250 yards or so of the shops at West Street Fishguard and stands in a delightful location adjacent to The Marine Walk and within a few hundred yards or so of the picturesque harbour at Lower Fishguard.

Crows Cottage comprises a detached single storey cottage of solid stone and cavity concrete block/brick construction with rendered and whitened elevations under a pitched slate and flat fibreglass roofs.

Accommodation is as follows:-

Stable Door With Port Hole Window To:- -

Hall - 2.62m x 0.89m (8'7" x 2'11") - With ceramic tile floor, mains smoke detector, ceiling light, radiator, dado rail and doors to bedroom 1 and bathroom and a door opening to:-

Kitchen/Dining Room - 4.57m x 3.66m (15'0" x 12'0" ) - With ceramic tile floor, radiator, single glazed window with blinds, 4 ceiling spotlight, range of fitted floor and wall cupboards with Beech worktops, Beko freestanding 4 ring electric cooker with oven and grill, Primeline extractor fan, cooker box, 6 power points, appliance points, downlighter, coat hooks, Hotpoint washing machine, Amica fridge freezer, Worcester freestanding oil combination boiler (heating domestic hot water and firing central heating), pine tongue and groove clad ceiling, part tile surround, wall shelf, arched display shelf to sitting room, inset single drainer stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, door to Bedroom 1 and archway to:-

Sitting Room - 3.35m x 3.28m (11'0" x 10'9" ) - With an oak strip floor, double panelled radiator, glazed 10 pane double French doors to rear garden, single glazed bow window, 2 wall lights, Honeywell central heating thermostat control and 6 power points.

Bedroom 1 - 3.51m x 3.07m plus door recess 0.76m x 0.56m (11' - With a laminate oak floor, single glazed window, double panelled radiator, ceiling light and 4 power points.

Bathroom - 2.51m x 2.26m (8'3" x 7'5" ) - With a slate tile floor, white suite of roll top bath with shower attachment, wash hand basin, WC and a glazed and tiled Quadrant shower with a thermostatic shower, part tile surround, ceiling light, single glazed window with roller blind, mirror fronted bathroom cabinet and a chrome heated towel rail/radiator.

Bedroom 2 - 3.45m x 3.20m (11'4" x 10'6" ) - With a laminate oak floor, single glazed window, pine tongue and groove clad ceiling, ceiling light, built in wardrobe, double panelled radiator, robe hooks, 4 power points and a built in storage cupboard with shelves.

Externally - There is a slate and concrete path to the fore together with a grassed area and to the eastern side of the cottage there is a pedestrian gate which gives access to a private enclosed garden with ornamental stone areas, a concreted patio, flowering shrubs, a lawned garden, pampas grass, a fir tree, holly bush and a bay tree.

There is also a:- Timber Garden Shed - 1.83m x 1.22m (6'0" x 4'0") - as well as a:- Harlequin 1000 litre bunded oil tank - Stone steps from the concreted patio gives access to an elevated garden where there is an ornamental stone patio and a:- summer house (south west facing) - 2.44m x 1.83m (8'0" x 6'0") - Delightful views to Lower Fishguard Harbour can be enjoyed from the garden.

Beyond the garden and adjacent to the northern boundary is a hardstanding area (formerly the site of a garage) which allows for off road parking.

Beyond the parking is an area of ground which has been utilised by the existing vendor for 10 years or so and by other vendors, prior to that date. This area of land is used for vehicle parking and turning space. This area of land is not on the title of Crows Cottage.

Crows Cottage is on the market with JJ Morris for £295,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact the agents on 01348 873836 or fishguard@jjmorris.com. Or you can visit the office at 21 West Street, Fishguard.