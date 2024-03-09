The quartet, known for their dance moves, shining harmonies and stand-out vocals, will bring their Good Times Christmas Tour to Cardiff's New Theatre on November 27.

Bringing a mix of original hits, classics and fresh festive favourites, their concerts are celebrated as feel-good, show-stopping performances.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, members Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw said: "We’re beyond excited to be heading back out on our ‘Good Times’ tour!

"After the incredible reaction we had after last year's tour, we thought we’d keep to the ‘Good Times’ theme.

"It’s all about feel-good vibes and happy times with family and friends!"

The band has also released a new single 'Ladies Night' to coincide with the tour announcement.

Tickets are on sale now for the November date, promising to be a non-stop family party.