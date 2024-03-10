A LORRY driver has denied driving dangerous in an incident on the A40 involving a BMW.
Carl Jones, 50, of Maes Cynnin in St Clears, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on March 8.
He was accused of dangerous driving on the A40 at St Clears on April 4 last year.
Jones pleaded not guilty.
David Singh, defending, said Jones accepted he was driving carelessly, but denied that it was dangerous driving.
Judge Paul Thomas KC set a trial date of July 25, and Jones was granted bail.
