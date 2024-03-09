On March 6, as part of the Wales 150 celebrations, rare early editions of the Salvation Army's Welsh language pamplet, Y Gad Lef, were presented to the National Library of Wales.

Steven Spencer, director of The Salvation Army International Heritage Centre, believes more copies may exist in local collections.

Mr Spencer said: "We are presenting issue 121 of Y Gad Lef, which is the earliest our Heritage Centre holds and three issues from 1906 –1907."

On the hunt for earlier issues, he said: "Perhaps the first edition published in 1888 is languishing in someone’s attic."

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Roberts, leader of The Salvation Army in Wales, highlighted the army's work in times of war, disaster, economic hardship, and social change.

If you believe you have material that would be of interest to the Salvation Army International Heritage Centre, contact them via email at heritage@salvationarmy.org.uk.