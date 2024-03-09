WE'VE been overwhelmed with a wonderful selection of World Book Day pictures this year.

Thank you to everyone who has submitted their of characters including Willy Wonka, The Stick Man, Alice and the White Rabbit, Iron Man, Harry Potter and Batman - to name but a few.

And many thanks, of course, to the youngsters who have chosen their costumes and dressed up in such style.

Here's a selection of your World Book Day pictures, and look out in next week's Western Telegraph as we will be choosing some of our favourites to go into print.

From Sian maehrlein

Western Telegraph: Nancy Brentnall dressed for world book day Mimckyu PokémonNancy Brentnall dressed for world book day Mimckyu Pokémon

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Nancy brentnall Cardigan Mimicku

From Tom Greene

Western Telegraph: World Book Day Look what is availableWorld Book Day Look what is available

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.No children I am living in Ceredigion, and these are my first two books that I have had published

From Laura morley

Western Telegraph: This is ava age 6 from sheffield. Ava is a big Harry potter fan so decided she wanted to dress up as hermione. This picture was taking at home just before a very excited ava set of to school in her outfit.This is ava age 6 from sheffield. Ava is a big Harry potter fan so decided she wanted to dress up as hermione. This picture was taking at home just before a very excited ava set of to school in her outfit.
Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Ava age 6 from sheffield

From Donna Brown

Western Telegraph: Olivia is dressed as Matilda for World Book DayOlivia is dressed as Matilda for World Book Day

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Olivia Brown - Pennar Community School 9 years old

From Dayna Harding-Hubbard

Western Telegraph: Mia Phillips sat on a pouffe dressed as a fairyMia Phillips sat on a pouffe dressed as a fairy

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Mia Phillips from Haverfordwest. Age 3. Dressed as a fairy-tale

From Sammy Meredith

Western Telegraph: Left to RightChester Sture, Ellie-Mai Cowan, Tommy Owen, Alfie Cowan & Parker Mair World Book Day 2024Left to RightChester Sture, Ellie-Mai Cowan, Tommy Owen, Alfie Cowan & Parker Mair World Book Day 2024

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Ellie-Mai Cowan - Queen of Hearts Alfie Cowan - Harry Potter Parker Mair - Spider-Man Tommy Owen - Rex Chester Sture - Rex

From Victoria Barkley

Western Telegraph: World Book Day!World Book Day!

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Nicole Codd from Haverfordwest dressed as an Oompa Loompa.

From Nicola ryan

Western Telegraph: Mila Taylor age 5Mila Taylor age 5
Western Telegraph: Mila on world book day ,dressed as eldaMila on world book day ,dressed as elda

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Mila Taylor Pembroke dock Elsa

From Gemma Hughes

Western Telegraph: Wilf Owen (left) & Margot Owen (right) - Tiger Who Came For Tea. World Book Day 2024.Wilf Owen (left) & Margot Owen (right) - Tiger Who Came For Tea. World Book Day 2024.
Western Telegraph: Margot Owen - Tiger Who Came For Tea - World Book Day 2024Margot Owen - Tiger Who Came For Tea - World Book Day 2024

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Margot & Wilf Owen, from Narberth, dressed as Tiger Who Came For Tea.

From Chelsie smith

Western Telegraph: My daughter, meghan smith, dressed as bingo for world book dayMy daughter, meghan smith, dressed as bingo for world book day

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Meghan Smith, from pembroke dressed as bingo

From Emily Scott

Western Telegraph: George Scott pictured as Mr Willy Wonka for World Book Day. A Homemade costume by Mum.George Scott pictured as Mr Willy Wonka for World Book Day. A Homemade costume by Mum.
Western Telegraph: Toby Scott pictured as The Gruffalo for World Book Day. A homemade costume by mum.Toby Scott pictured as The Gruffalo for World Book Day. A homemade costume by mum.

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.George Scott from Haverfordwest as Mr Willy Wonka. Toby Scott from Haverfordwest as The Gruffalo

From Eluned Jenkins

Western Telegraph: Left: Oliver pratt dressed as Woody Right: Louis pratt dressed as Peter rabbitLeft: Oliver pratt dressed as Woody Right: Louis pratt dressed as Peter rabbit
Western Telegraph: Oliver (left) and Louis (right) prattOliver (left) and Louis (right) pratt

Please include your child's name, where they are from and who they are dressed as.Oliver and Louis pratt. Twin brothers. Pembroke Dock Woody and Peter rabbit