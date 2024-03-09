WE'VE been overwhelmed with a wonderful selection of World Book Day pictures this year.
Thank you to everyone who has submitted their of characters including Willy Wonka, The Stick Man, Alice and the White Rabbit, Iron Man, Harry Potter and Batman - to name but a few.
And many thanks, of course, to the youngsters who have chosen their costumes and dressed up in such style.
Here's a selection of your World Book Day pictures, and look out in next week's Western Telegraph as we will be choosing some of our favourites to go into print.
Community answers
Did your kids dress up for World Book Day?
"Send us your best photos of your children dressed up for World Book Day and we may put them in the paper!"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Nancy brentnall Cardigan Mimicku
No children I am living in Ceredigion, and these are my first two books that I have had published
Ava age 6 from sheffield
Olivia Brown - Pennar Community School 9 years old
Mia Phillips from Haverfordwest. Age 3. Dressed as a fairy-tale
Ellie-Mai Cowan - Queen of Hearts Alfie Cowan - Harry Potter Parker Mair - Spider-Man Tommy Owen - Rex Chester Sture - Rex
Nicole Codd from Haverfordwest dressed as an Oompa Loompa.
Mila Taylor Pembroke dock Elsa
Margot & Wilf Owen, from Narberth, dressed as Tiger Who Came For Tea.
Meghan Smith, from pembroke dressed as bingo
George Scott from Haverfordwest as Mr Willy Wonka. Toby Scott from Haverfordwest as The Gruffalo
Oliver and Louis pratt. Twin brothers. Pembroke Dock Woody and Peter rabbit
