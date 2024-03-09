Whether it's the scones with jam and cream that take your fancy or you're all about savoury sandwiches, a good afternoon tea has something for everyone.

Afternoon teas can be great for any occasion including Mother's Day, hen dos and special family outings.

BBC Good Food, explaining the list, said: "There's nothing more refined than a spot of afternoon tea, and following the runaway success of our guide to throwing your own, we decided to head out to the streets to discover the best places to go afternoon tea across the UK if you want to book yourself into somewhere special.

"Our ever-evolving list will give you ideas for places to book for Mother's Day, hen dos, special family occasions or just those times when you fancy partaking in an afternoon of decadent scone sampling.

"From the grand setting of Cliveden House in Berkshire to stunning sea views in Devon or an Indian twist in Birmingham, there's an afternoon tea for everyone."

What is your favourite part of an afternoon tea? (Image: Getty)

Best places in the UK for afternoon tea

The best places for afternoon tea in the UK, according to BBC Good Food, are:

Cliveden House (Berkshire)

Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve (Kent)

Storrs Hall (Lake District)

Metro Deco (Brighton)

Orestone Manor (Devon)

Peacocks Tearoom (Cambridgeshire)

The Edgbaston (Birmingham)

Zindiya (Birmingham)

Bettys (Yorkshire)

The Chester Grosvenor (Cheshire)

Celtic Manor (Newport)

The Angel Hotel (Monmouthshire)

Wales places among the UK's best for afternoon tea

Two places in Wales were revealed among the best spots to visit for afternoon tea in the UK by BBC Good Food.

Celtic Manor (Newport)

Price: From £28pp on weekdays and £34 at weekends (teas can be halved for children)

Celtic Manor was also named the best place for families to go for afternoon tea by BBC Good Food and it is easy to see why.

With an 18-hole crazy golf course, ropes course and swimming pools there is plenty for the kids to do while you are enjoying a delicious afternoon tea.

BBC Good Food said: "Afternoon tea can be a formal affair that makes little people fidgety but with the promise of 18-hole crazy golf, ‘forest jump’ high and low ropes, two swimming pools and tutored archery within view of the dining room, The Celtic Manor Resort has to be one of the most child-friendly locations in the UK."

Regarding the afternoon tea menu available at The Celtic Manor, BBC Good Food said what it lacked in variety made up for in value.

They added: "The menu features sweet, modern patisserie made miniature – think dainty bakes, including textures of strawberry and mascarpone, and flavours like Japanese yuzu lime.

"The savoury offering is a little more traditional with the obligatory finger sandwiches and then a selection of seasonal bites which included the use of fresh peas (crushed with sliced turkey), crab tartlet and pesto bruschetta when we visited in spring, although menus change each season.

"Scones are warm and come studded with raisins or lightly spiced with cinnamon and the friendly staff keenly offered to top up all items as and when they were finished."

The Angel Hotel (Monmouthshire)

Price: From £46 per person

The Angel Hotel offers a cosy atmosphere for afternoon tea, with expert staff and is said to be good for tea buffs and those who enjoy a long walk.

BBC Good Food said: "The Angel Hotel has a cosy dining room, made even cosier by a roaring fire on cold days, and a prizewinning selection of teas longer than a posh restaurant’s wine list.

"The expert staff will help you navigate it, pairing more unusual and exotic infusions to your everyday preference.

"Savouries are classic high tea – think coronation chicken and smoked trout pâté, but with an attention to detail that raises the bar.

"Sausage rolls are served warm. On the sweet side, the chef has a light touch with choux pastry, which appears in a few guises, and there are dinky miniatures of nostalgic British bakery favourites like wobbly custard slices and cream horns.

"On your way out, make sure you visit the Angel Bakery for more contemporary bakes and some of the best sourdough we’ve ever tasted."