OpenTable revealed its top UK 100 Brunches and Sunday Lunches for 2024 list ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday (March 10).

The list features restaurants from all over the country including the likes of London, Bath, Cumbria and Edinburgh.

While three restaurants in Wales have also featured on the list including Bryn Williams at Port Eirias in Colwyn Bay.

Bryn Williams at Port Eirias named among UK's best spots for brunch and Sunday lunch

Bryn Williams at Port Eirias featured on the best brunches and Sunday lunches for 2024 list from OpenTable.

OpenTable said whether you are looking for somewhere for breakfast, lunch or dinner, the Colwyn Bay-based restaurant has something for everyone while also providing the perfect backdrop.

The restaurant specialists, describing Bryn Williams, said: "This big open space with its easy, informal mood has an open kitchen where Bryn’s team of chefs turn simple, local, seasonal ingredients into extraordinary bistro-style food.

"Menus are served all day by interesting people who really understand food, and there are no rules, so you can do what you like: tuck into breakfast, graze over small plates at the bar, share a Sunday feast with family, watch the sun go down with friends.

"Good times with good people, and no distance between you and the beach."

Bryn Williams at Port Eirias boasts a 4.6 (out of 5) rating from 3140 reviews on OpenTable.

It also has a 4 out of 5 rating (from 1,373 reviews) on TripAdvisor.

One visitor to the restaurant seemed to agree with OpenTable's list saying: "We had lunch today. The lamb dish was absolutely fabulous best I have ever tasted. My wife had the fish which was equally superb. Great food great service......brilliant."

Another commented: "Lovely bistro lunch overlooking the sea.

"Delicious fresh food. Simple menu but beautifully presented with great fresh flavours. This has to be the best place to eat in Colwyn bay."