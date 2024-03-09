Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm, run by husband and wife Michelle and Owen Rosser, is set to spice up the airwaves when its products are featured on Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen.

The couple's farm at Neyland produces 10,000kg of chillis a year, with the emphasis on eco-friendly growing practices.

Its range of chilli-based products has been recently expanded to include its hottest-ever sauce, Reapers Creepers.

Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm won Best Food and Drink Producer at the 2023 Pembrokeshire County Show. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen is a new show for the Great British Bake Off judge and premiered on ITV1 and ITVX last month.

It features Prue whipping up some of her favourite dishes, and she and her husband John feature a special guest each week, with Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm in today’s spotlight.

Memorable moments in the episode include Prue praising the enterprise as a ‘food hero’ and drizzling its Pembrokeshire-produced chilli oil over artisan sourdough.

Michelle Rosser, co-founder and managing director of Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm said: “ We’re over the moon that Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm was able to feature on Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen.

"It was a truly incredible opportunity to share our love and dedication for homegrown chillies with a wider audience and we hope that fans of the show love what we do and what we have to offer.”

• You can see Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm featured on Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen today, Saturday March 9, at 11.40am.