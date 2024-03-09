Network Rail will be carrying out essential track renewals and drainage work on the line between Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock.

Passengers are being reminded to check before they travel, as buses will replace trains between the two stations from Monday, March 18 until Wednesday, March 27 inclusive.

Each train will be replaced by two buses, with one calling at all stops (Whitland, Narberth, Kilgetty, Saundersfoot, Tenby, Penally, Manorbier, Lamphey, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock) and a faster service calling only at Whitland and Tenby.

Network Rail engineers will be replacing more than 200 metres of track and installing more than 300 tonnes of new track stone close to Pembroke station.

There will also be essential drainage work carried out between Narberth and Kilgetty stations.

'Never a good time to close the railway'





Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We are working really hard to improve train service punctuality and this essential work in Pembrokeshire is a part of our commitment to do that.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the renewals to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journeys before travelling.”