Four lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were involved in a mercy mission to a stricken fishing vessel off the west Wales coast yesterday (Friday, March 8).
The five-hour operation co-ordinated by Milford Haven Coastguard, got underway shortly before midday when the Irish fishing vessel, the Shauna Leon, reported she was taking on water.
Five on board
The Wexford-registered boat, with five people on board, was 24 nautical miles north-west of Strumble Head, Fishguard.
The all-weather lifeboats from St Davids, Fishguard and New Quay were all launched in response, while Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936 from Caernarfon was scrambled.
The helicopter crew winched a salvage pump on to the deck of the Shauna Leon, with the lifeboats standing by.
Escort
The vessel was then escorted into Irish waters by the St Davids lifeboat where Kilmore Quay lifeboat took over the duty to escort her into the shelter of Kilmore Quay.
The incident was successfully concluded by 5.30pm.
