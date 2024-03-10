Kizzie Lucas, 18, of Llandissilio and Candito – known as Toto - recently competed in the British Dressage Regional Championship held at Solihull, Worcestershire.

Kizzie, a former Ysgol Y Preseli schoolgirl, has been riding Toto for around 17 months, and they have progressed from Preliminary level through to Advanced Medium level during that time.

The pair hold the current Under 21 Elementary championship title and were also the highest-placed Elementary combination over two days of competition whilst riding for the Welsh team at the summer Youth Home Nations in Hampshire in July.

Kizzie is currently taking a gap year before taking up a place at Swansea University, and is pursuing her dressage ambitions by working at the yard of former Olympic and international competitors, Ferdi and Michael Eilberg.

She and Toto will attend the National Winter Championships at Addington Equestrian Centre in April to contend their classes at both Medium and Advanced Medium levels before continuing their progress towards competing at Advanced and beyond in the near future.