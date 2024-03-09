The lifeless creatures were found on Green Lane, Waterston, near Milford Haven.

Pembrokeshire’s Greenacres Rescue is now appealing for anyone with information about the snakes and chickens to come forward to help the RSPCA with their enquiry.

Abandonment

The centre at Talbenny and the RSPCA were alerted to the abandonment last night, Friday March 8, by Pembrokeshire County Council.

In a Facebook post, Greenacres Rescue said: "We received a distressing call from Pembrokeshire County Council regarding a heartbreaking discovery.

"A number of snakes were found abandoned. Tragically, upon examination, we confirmed that all the snakes had passed away, along with five recently-dispatched chickens.

Innocent

"These innocent animals were abandoned on Green Lane, Waterston in Pembrokeshire. Our team has been working closely with the RSPCA, who will be collecting the animals today to assess and document the situation.

"If you have any information about the origin of these snakes and chickens, please contact us immediately at 01437781745 or email team@greenacresrescue.org.uk.

"Your cooperation is crucial in assisting the RSPCA with their investigation."

The Western Telegraph has contacted the RSPCA and Pembrokeshire County Council have been contacted for further information.