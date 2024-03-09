In emotional scenes at Fontygary Leisure Park, to a guard of honour, Mr Maxwell was cheered and applauded as he finished in the Vale.

Despite the 15 mile walk today, Mr Maxwell still had the energy and took the time to speak to us about his cause to improve cancer diagnosis times in Wales

Father of two young girls, Mr Maxwell was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in September 2022.

He has walked the Wales coast path in 26 days in an aim to bring cancer diagnosis times down after it took 78 days for his cancer to be identified.

We also spoke to TV presenter Gethin Jones who said he had lost the words to describe how courageous Mr Maxwell was.

During his challenge, the former Six Nations commercial chief has been joined by a host of familiar names to support him on his walk including Sam Warburton, former Wales centre Tom Shanklin and comedian Rhod Gilbert.

Craig Maxwell arrived in Rhoose this evening March 9 (Image: Newsquest)

The final leg of the journey, tomorrow, March 10, sees Mr Maxwell walk from Barry to Cardiff with friends and family where he will deliver the match ball for the Six Nations game between Wales and France at Principality Stadium.

Mr Maxwell arrives to a guard of honour (Image: Newsquest)

Help Craig Maxwell reach his £1m target before Wales vs France tomorrow in the link at the bottom of the article.

On the journey, Mr Maxwell, who lives in Penarth, said: “We are embarking on a monumental challenge to symbolise hope, resilience, and unity and raise over £1 million for the research and development of new and innovative cancer testing and treatments in Wales.

TV presenter Gethin Jones walked with Mr Maxwell into Fontygary (Image: Newsquest)

“It will be our most ambitious journey yet as we strive to create a community united against cancer across the length and breadth of Wales.”

He added: “I have been lucky to meet people along the way who going through similar experiences to myself, or their families are going through similar experiences, and I’ve found that emotional, yet inspiring to hear their stories.

“It has spurred me on to keep pushing so that we can create a better future for others going forward. Thanks again to everyone for their support.”

The aim of the Maxwell Family Genomics Fund is to reduce the diagnosis time to 26 days for cancer patients in Wales.

To donate, go to https://craigmaxwell-quicdna.justgiving-sites.com/