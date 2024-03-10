- Craig Maxwell completes his epic 26 walk along Wales coast path today
- Final leg from Barry to Cardiff
- Mr Maxwell diagnosed with terminal cancer 2022
- Raising money to improve cancer diagnosis in Wales
- Mr Maxwell to present match ball for Wales vs France match
