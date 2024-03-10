Live

Craig Maxwell to finish walk at Wales vs France Six Nations

Charity
Cardiff
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Craig Maxwell completes his epic 26 walk along Wales coast path today
  • Final leg from Barry to Cardiff
  • Mr Maxwell diagnosed with terminal cancer 2022
  • Raising money to improve cancer diagnosis in Wales
  • Mr Maxwell to present match ball for Wales vs France match

