Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch at 5.25pm yesterday,  Saturday March 9, after a report that a vessel was possibly in difficulty somewhere between Worm's Head and St Govan's.

The boat was quickly on the water, with the volunteer crew being tasked to search between Tenby and St Govan's, both visually and with radar.

After thoroughly searching the area and with nothing found and nobody reported missing, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 6.40pm.