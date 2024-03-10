Steampunk is a style that focuses on industrialism from the Victorian era – mostly steam-powered inventions - and sci-fi.

It was initially coined by sci-fi author K.W Jeter for a style of fantasy fiction but it has developed into its own culture focusing more heavily on fashion.

The three-day event bringing its own special style to the county is the Tenby Steampunk Festival which will run from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24.

Over the weekend, there will be lots happening around the town and various venues, including the De Valence Pavilion, with many of the events free (unless otherwise stated).

So... what's on the agenda?





*On the Friday at 4pm, the Steampunk art exhibition will open on the balcony of the De Valence Pavilion. Everyone is welcome, and Billy Pezach will be playing jazz guitar.



The Cogkneys. (Image: YouTube)

*Later, The Cogkneys will be presenting music hall merriment and steampunk delight. There’s a family-friendly version at 6pm and a slightly more risqué version at 9pm and each of these is £5 entrance.

Emporium

*On Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, there will be a Steampunk Emporium in the main hall of the De Valence from 10am to 4pm with lots of interesting stalls to browse - and entrance is free.

*You will also be able to book afternoon tea with Miss Havisham (£5 per person, up to four people at a time) and a slot for having a Victorian Portrait taken for £10.

Art exhibition

*The festival's art exhibition will be open on the balcony both days, and there will be a mini-play there at 12 noon each day entitled When Brunel missed the boat to New York'.

*In Augustus Place community hall, from 11am to 12 noon each day. there will be a chance to have a go at teapot racing, and then from noon till 2pm, a chance to have a go at building a newspaper tower.

Anyone for Steampunk Lego? (Image: Tenby Steampunk Festival)

There will be a Lego table, and some Steampunk crafts and costume making to try.

Peacock Parade

*At 2pm each day, there will be a Peacock Parade, which anyone in Steampunk attire is welcome to join.

The poarade will go down to the harbour, and from there, visitors are encouraged to head over to St Catherine's Island for another chance to see the mini-play, and, on the Saturday, a chance to try teapot racing in a Napoleonic fort.

Cabinet of curiosities

*Also on the Saturday, Tenby Museum will have a cabinet of curiosities to see, and in town there will be street performers throughout the day, including a giant mechanical spider, a Bubble Bike Time Machine, Kitch'n'Sync, and wandering droids.

H.G. Wells' 'Time Machine'. (Image: IMDb)

*On Saturday evening on the balcony there will be a screening of HG Wells 1960 film, Time Machine. at 7pm. Mark Lewis will give an introduction to this film and its links with feedback. All welcome - entrance is £5.

Town Walls walk

*On the Sunday, the teapot racing will take place at 11am in Augustus Place and 1pm on the island. There will also be a guided walk of the Town Walls available at 11am for £5 - meet on White Lion Street.

At 3.30 in Church House, Box Set will be playing, and at 7pm in Tenby Sailing Club, Preseli Pete and the Bluestone Boys will be playing. Each of these gigs will be £5 entrance.

For more information, see Tenby Steampunk Festival on Facebook.