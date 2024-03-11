A Pembrokeshire Schools’ footballer has scored a Welsh call-up.
Ava Woodman, a pupil at Ysgol Bro Gwaun, has been picked for the Welsh Schools’ U16s girls squad to play in their upcoming game against England at Park Hall.
A Pembrokeshire Schools FA spokesperson said the association is ‘very proud’ of Ava and they and coach Lyndon Clark sent their congratulations.
Ava was one of several players from Pembrokeshire Schools squads who were sent to Welsh Schools Football Association trials recently.
WSFA run national squads at u14s and u16s boys and girls. Players can only be nominated if they play county schools football.
