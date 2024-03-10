We were there as Mr Maxwell came into Cardiff Arms Park to a guard of honour and rapturous applause and cheers.

Mr Maxwell then got a big hug off his wife and children before making a little impromptu speech where he said: “Thank you all so much for your support. I am delighted it’s over. We have managed to raise so much money for cancer diagnosis pathways in Wales. All your efforts are so amazing so thank you. Now, to the bar.”

Born in Tenby, Mr Maxwell went on to present the official match ball for the Six Nations game between Wales and France.

Craig arrives in Cardiff with huge support (Image: Newsquest)

He was given a guard of honour (Image: Newsquest)

Father of two, Mr Maxwell was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in September 2022.

It took 78 days from the day he was first tested for Mr Maxwell to officially receive the life-shattering news of his diagnosis.

The aim of the Maxwell Family Genomics Fund is to reduce that time to 26 days for cancer patients in Wales through better testing pathways.

Mr Maxwell completed the penultimate section of his epic challenge in the Vale of Glamorgan yesterday.

In emotional scenes, Mr Maxwell was cheered and applauded as he arrived at Fontygary Leisure Park to a guard of honour.

For the Vale leg of the journey, he was joined by TV presenter Gethin Jones who said he had lost the words to describe how courageous Mr Maxwell was.

Craig in Fontygary yesterday, March 9 (Image: Newsquest)

During his challenge, the former Six Nations commercial chief has been joined by a host of familiar names to support him on his walk including Sam Warburton, former Wales centre Tom Shanklin and comedian Rhod Gilbert.

Craig in Cardiff as he finished his challenge (Image: Newsquest)

Read more: Craig Maxwell completes penultimate leg of epic challenge at Fontygary Leisure Park

Help Craig Maxwell raise as much money as possible in the link at the bottom of the article

On the journey, Mr Maxwell, who lives in Penarth, said: “We are embarking on a monumental challenge to symbolise hope, resilience, and unity and raise over £1 million for the research and development of new and innovative cancer testing and treatments in Wales.

“It will be our most ambitious journey yet as we strive to create a community united against cancer across the length and breadth of Wales.”

He added: “I have been lucky to meet people along the way who going through similar experiences to myself, or their families are going through similar experiences, and I’ve found that emotional, yet inspiring to hear their stories.

“It has spurred me on to keep pushing so that we can create a better future for others going forward. Thanks again to everyone for their support.”

The aim of the Maxwell Family Genomics Fund is to reduce the diagnosis time to 26 days for cancer patients in Wales.

To donate and help Mr Maxwell's cause, click on the link, here.