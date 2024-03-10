The crash, which took place at round 2pm yesterday afternoon, Saturday March 9, occurred on the B4306 between Hendy and Llannon.

The Tirbarch Farm and Y Geibren stretch of the road was closed overnight.

Appeal

Dyfed-Powys Police is now appealing for witness and video footage following the crash at which the female cyclist died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the red Seat Ibiza car involved was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Red car

The spokesperson added: "The red car had travelled along the B4306 from Pontyberem in the general direction of Hendy, while the cyclist was travelling towards the general direction of Llannon.

"Tragically, the 31-year-old cyclist died at the scene. Our thoughts are with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers."

Investigation

The investigation team is appealing for witnesses who may have information to get in touch. They are particularly keen to see dashcam, doorbell and CCTV footage of the red Seat Ibiza before the collision.

If have information that could help us with this investigation, let police know.

You can send a direct message on social media or online or call 101.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit https://orlo.uk/u728V

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The crime reference is DP-20240309-174.