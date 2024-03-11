The festival, to celebrate St David’s Day, ran from Thursday February 29 until Wednesday March 6 with a series of events organised by Anne Draper, community engagement officer at Tenby Town Council.

Choirs sing for PATCH

The festival started with a joint choir concert at St Johns Church including the Griffon Choir, Serendipity, Quaynotes and St Mary’s Church Choir, which was much appreciated by all who attended, and raised nearly £400 for PATCH.

St David talk

On St David’s Day itself, Tenby Arts Club welcomed the Rev. Nigel Griffin, formerly of Tenby, for a talk at St Johns Church hall about St David and his emphasis on ‘doing the little things’.

Noson Llawen

On Saturday March 2, a Noson Lawen variety show was held at Church House, with a string of talented entertainers including poets, musicians, dancers and singers.

Harp concert

On Sunday March 3, Jess Ward gave a wonderful concert on her harp at Church House. She played a variety of traditional tunes and several of her own songs.

Dylan Thomas

On Monday March 4, again at Church House, Mark Lewis and his trusty group of readers performed For as Long as Forever is, an updated version of his performance piece about Dylan Thomas.

Readings of Dylan’s poems and insights into his life were enjoyed by the appreciative audience.

Lovely film

On Tuesday March 5, at the De Valence, Films4Tenby showed The Man who went up a Hill and came down a Mountain, a lovely Hugh Grant film based in Wales.

Slipway Ukes for Sartori

The festival closed with a concert by the Slipway Ukes at Church House on Wednesday March 6, and everyone was invited to come along with their own ukuleles and sing and play along with them.

Anne said: “There were almost more ukuleles in the audience than at the front, and all played along with enthusiasm. It was a great way to conclude the week of events. The donations at this concert and the variety show raised £400 for Paul Sartori.

“Altogether, the week was a great success.

"Thanks to all the performers, and to the volunteers who helped on the door and with the refreshments, as well as in advance with organising and publicity.”