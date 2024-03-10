The Red Arrows made several appearances across Wales in 2023 including a display at the Wales Airshow in Swansea and a flypast over the Wales' National Armed Forces Day event in Newport.

They have now revealed their 2024 display schedule which includes just one appearance in Wales.

The Red Arrows will perform at the Wales Airshow in July, see exactly when below. (Image: PA)

Where to see the Red Arrows in South Wales in 2024

The Red Arrows have confirmed they will once again perform at the Wales Airshow in Swansea in 2024.

This year's event runs from July 6 to 7, with the Red Arrows set to put on a display for crowds on July 6.

This will be the only Red Arrows display in Wales in 2024, according to the recently released schedule.

Soaring over Lincoln - awesome air-to-air footage of the #RedArrows’ Hawks being joined by a classic Folland Gnat jet to help launch the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team’s 60th display season. pic.twitter.com/dJ3kgnqXg4 — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) March 8, 2024

The Red Arrows usually also make an appearance at the Rhyl Airshow which takes place in August.

But the 2024 instalment of the Rhyl Airshow was cancelled after it was revealed the Red Arrows were unable to attend due to other commitments as part of their 60th season anniversary international tour.

The Red Arrows are set to be in Canada in August around the time the award winning North Wales airshow would usually take place.

Wales Airshow 2024

The Wales Airshow will be held in Swansea Bay on July 6 and 7 in 2024.

Alongside the air displays, there were lots of stands at Wales Airshow.



Did you interact with the @rafredarrows Ground Crew, the Blues, during Wales Airshow 2023?



Wales Airshow returns on 6 and 7 July 2024.#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/q1jXV9hbUq — Wales Airshow (@walesairshow) February 29, 2024

More than 200,000 people attend the airshow ever year to catch a glimpse of some of the best pilots and flying displays in the world.

The Wales Airshow website reads: "Over two days, some of the best pilots and flying display in the world use the natural amphitheatre of Swansea Bay to show their stuff, pulling off incredible aerial acrobatics.

"From jets to helicopters, it’s two days of the year not to be missed. And even better – it’s free!

"But it’s not just in the air where you’ll see all the action – Swansea Prom is also transformed with ground displays, delicious food and drink trucks, VR experiences, musicians and bands playing live music, demonstrations, family activities, rides and more!"

Displays set to take place at the Wales Airshow 2024 include:

Red Arrows

Typhoon

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Team Raven

Tigers Parachute Display Team

Wildcat Helicopter

AeroSuperBatics Wing walkers

Yak 50

Jet Pitts G-JPIT

Norwegian Vampire

Republic P-47 Thunderbolt

Harvard G-NWHF and Supermarine Seafire

Fairey Swordfish and Westland Wasp

Strikemasters

For more information on the Wales Airshow visit the event's website.