The event promises to delight and entertain with this local singing group's shared passion for music.

St Twynnells will benefit from the audience's generous donations.

Known for their charitable activities, the Stackpole Singers have consistently supported local causes.

The upcoming concert features a special treat - songs penned by their leader, Becky.

Becky and her husband, Gary, manage the Stackpole Inn, a familiar spot for the Singers' impromptu concerts like the one on St David's Day.

The church, providing a stunning view of the Castlemartin Army Range, has expressed gratitude for the Singers' contribution to its fundraising efforts.

As no entry fee is charged, the church and performers welcome donations and support at this melodic gathering.