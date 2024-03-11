Dr Athula Withanage, a man of notable achievements in medicine and surgery, sadly passed away recently.

Dr Withanage was highly esteemed, previously holding the position of clinical director and lead clinician at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Wales.

Originating from Gonagalapura, Sri Lanka, he received his primary education there before leaving for further training.

Athula Withanage performed thousands of operations in his career (Image: Withanage family handout)

Graduating as a medical doctor, he was trained in Ireland where he worked for ten years and was elected a Fellow of various respected medical establishments.

He moved to Wales in 1980 and his services to the people of Pembrokeshire gained recognition over the 21-year period that followed.

He was given the Medical Unsung Hero's Award and was subsequently invited to the Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Garden Party.

As testament to his surgical dexterity, he was nominated twice for The Silver Scalpel Award, an accolade given for excellence in surgical training in the UK.

He began his surgical journey in Ireland in 1970 and, following a decade of work there, moved to Wales.

Throughout his career, he's operated on thousands of patients.

He developed skills in Vascular Surgery and achieved remarkable feats, including re-attaching two near-amputations following trauma. His service extended to tutoring in Pembrokeshire and he prepared post-graduate students at Withybush for their examinations.

In addition to this, Dr Withanage had a deep interest in the arts.

As well as being a respected surgeon, he was also a respected tutor in Pembrokeshire, aiding the next generation of surgeons (Image: Withanage family handout)

He wrote several novels, and branched into the drama sphere, becoming part of the Claberston Players Group where he showcased his acting abilities.

"Our father was a warrior, never wanted to stop working, always educating himself and others and best of all, he was caring and compassionate," his children Triona, Shane and Dylan shared about him.

They also acknowledged his dedication to medicine, passion for teaching and relentless support which enabled their own successful careers as two doctors and a lawyer.

To Dr Withanage, quality of patient life was paramount, a value that guided him even in complex cases.

He once saved the life of a 94-year-old patient in a challenging operation.

The relieved patient presented him with a wall chiming clock in gratitude, a memory that Dr Withanage cherished.

His contribution to the medical field was profound, and he leaves behind an enduring legacy.

The surgeon, who was known for his patience, care and commitment to his work, will be greatly missed by his family, colleagues and the countless lives he touched.