A local lifeboat has been launched to rescue a man cut off by the incoming tide on a popular Pembrokeshire beach.
Tenby's inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.15pm yesterday, Sunday March 10, following a report that a person was cut off by the incoming tide at First Point, Tenby.
Tenby’s volunteer lifeboat crew was on scene in minutes and quickly located the casualty at the spot at the end of North Beach.
He was taken aboard the lifeboat, before being landed at Castle Beach.
The lifeboat then re-housed at 4.40pm.
