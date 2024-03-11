More than 50 demonstrators gathered in Castle Square and marched to the office of Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb.

Their intention was to draw attention to the genocide happening in Gaza and ‘hold Mr Crabb accountable for his continued support of the Israeli Government in all if its genocidal actions’.

“While the numbers were smaller than hoped, the feeling of solidarity and grief for Palestine were overwhelming,” said organiser Jim Scott.

“What we might have lacked in numbers, was more than made up for by the commitment shown by everyone who attended.”

The protest heard a variety of moving speeches including one from a young girl and another from a new mother. People spoke about the plight of the Palestinians and about Ramadan. The protesters also sang and chanted.

Anna Monroe, one of the main organisers, said: “I was moved by the variety of speeches, a young girl read a speech of her own, there were words from a new mother, stories told of the plight of Palestinians, passionate words about Ramadan, songs were sung and chants echoed through the streets.

“Of course Stephen Crabb was nowhere to be seen when we knocked on his office door with a petition signed by over 600 people asking him, as chairman of the Conservative friends of Israel, and as MP, to demand a ceasefire.

“Many people brought their young children, and the grief was felt at the enormity, the sickening number of child deaths.”

Weekly protests and vigils in solidarity with Palestine are held towns across west Wales.

Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire has said that it will continue to organise events and try to engage MP Stephen Crabb.