The trustees of Cardigan Memorial Pool and Hall announced today, Monday, March 11, that they have made the ‘difficult decision’ to close the pool at the end of this month.

“Due to the increase in energy costs and reduced income levels, as well as the significant costs associated with maintenance and repair to bring the site up to standard, operating the swimming pool in its current form is no longer financially viable,” said the trustees.

“To continue to maintain the pool with such budget challenges will force the trust into insolvency which would risk losing the building.”

The trustees said that they have been in discussions with representatives from Ceredigion County Council regarding a possible transfer of the asset. A way forward will be considered by the council’s cabinet next week.

Cabinet previously approved a recommendation that the location of Ceredigion’s second wellbeing centre will be in Cardigan and that one of the sites under consideration was the Memorial Pool. The trustees said that they would lobby hard to push that site to be used.

The council has also indicated that, should councillors vote in favour, they would be willing to consider leasing the facility to a new charity to re-open, subject to a viable and robust business plan being submitted.

"This was an extremely difficult decision,” said Matt Newland, chair of trustees.

“But running a swimming pool is about attracting long-term investment and consistent trustees with the right skills.

“This has always proved very difficult as an independent charity. Council ownership is the best long-term outcome for the pool, even if it means losing the service provision for now.

“We would like to thank all those who have helped the pool these past few years, both financially and with their time.

“This will not have gone to waste, but as a community we need to lobby hard for the central government funds for a wellbeing centre for Cardigan with enhanced, long-term swimming provision."

The pool has been a feature of the town for more than 40 years, helping countless children learn to swim and provided a place where people can meet, socialise, and exercise.

Cardigan Memorial Pool trustees said that they would continue working in partnership with the council and provide what assistance it can to protect the site going forward for the benefit of the residents in Cardigan and surrounding areas.