A 20-YEAR-OLD has denied assaulting a man in Cardigan.
Cieran Harries, of Ridgeway in Cardigan, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court charged with assault by beating.
The offence related to an alleged attack on a man on December 29.
Harries pleaded not guilty on February 28.
He was granted bail, and will next appear in court on May 2.
