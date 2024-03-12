The emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) went off near Marloes Bay just after 8.50am on Monday (March 11).

An EPIRB is a small electronic device that can help search and rescue authorities find people in distress.

St Davids and Angle All Weather Lifeboats as well as Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R924 were tasked to search the area.

Other vessels in the area also responded following a Mayday Relay broadcast by HM Coastguard.

Angle Lifeboat launched and made best speed to Marloes. While passing St Ann’s Head, the crew was passed search instructions from the coastguard.

The crew was tasked to conduct a parallel track search. St Davids Lifeboat was tasked to search St Bride’s Bay using binoculars, the onboard radar and directional finding equipment.

Conditions were glassy calm with good visibility and the helicopter covered a greater area from the air.

Shortly after commencing the search, all assets were stood down as it had been determined that the EPIRB had been accidentally triggered ashore.

Both lifeboats were back alongside and ready for further service by10am.