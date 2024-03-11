A WOMAN has admitted wounding her partner with a knife.
Melissa Eynon, 31, of Hill Street in Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with unlawful wounding.
Eynon was accused of wounding a man with a knife at an address in Haverfordwest on February 3.
She pleaded guilty.
Jon Tarrant, defending, said the defendant admitted the attack was in a domestic context, and that she caused “a small puncture wound” with the knife.
Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report, but warned Eynon that “all options remain open” for the sentencing judge.
She was granted bail, and will return to court to be sentenced on April 2.
