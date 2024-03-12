Property owners in Quay Street, Bridge Street and High Street, Haverfordwest can apply for grants to paint their properties.

The scheme, part of the council's Street Enhancement Programme, is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF). It will provide grants covering 80 per cent of the expenditure for one property.

Cllr Tom Tudor said: "With the maximum grant award per property set at £4,999, and for the scheme to be completed by November 2024, I strongly urge people to apply as soon as possible for this excellent opportunity."

Cllr Paul Miller noted that the scheme aims to boost footfall and strengthen business diversity, stating: "We want to support our town centres in every way we can and this is just another example of support we’re making available."

The fund will support owners and tenants with the owner's consent.