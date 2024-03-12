Rescue crews were called out yesterday, Sunday, evening to rescue an elderly man trapped in his car by the oncoming tide.
The pensioner was stuck in his vehicle at Garron Pill, near Lawrenny Quay as the tide came in at 6.39 pm.
Angle’s All Weather Lifeboat was requested to launch to the man’s aid. Due to the high tides the water was up to the vehicle’s headlights by this time.
Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team and the police were also tasked to the incident.
Angle lifeboat crew began mustering but the launch was subsequently cancelled as the man was helped to safety by the other agencies at the scene.
