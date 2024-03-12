Designed to champion gender diversity in underrepresented industries, SPARC unites industry leaders, local schools, and the college.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, Fay Jones, marked the event with a speech.

She said: "I was delighted to come to Pembrokeshire College on International Women’s Day to celebrate the excellent work that’s been achieved by all the partners in promoting opportunities for young women.

"Encouraging women into professions like engineering and construction is vital to ensure they have the chance of achieving fantastic well-paid careers in their local area.

"It’s great to see the UK Government’s investment in the Swansea Bay City Deal being used for such a brilliant scheme."

Pembrokeshire College principal, Dr Barry Walters, started the proceedings, followed by keynote speaker Jessica Leigh Jones MBE.

A notable highlight was the SPARC Alliance panel discussion, hosted by Jane Davidson, former minister for the environment, sustainability and housing.

In closing SPARC lead, Hayley Williams said: "Pembrokeshire College and Pembrokeshire County Council extend their gratitude to all partners whose unwavering collaboration and support have brought this transformative initiative to fruition, breaking barriers and building a future filled with opportunities for future generations."