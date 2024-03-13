The parade will be a major event within a new Festival of Light organised by the Cardigan theatre company.

Ann Shrosbree, Small World Theatre director, said: "We know that the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade is an exciting celebration of creativity for the town at a time when many families are looking to take part in seasonal events.

“In 2016 we launched the first parade with Visit Wales funding and the support of Cardigan Town Centre Partnership.

“We’ve continued to grow the event with enthusiasm on behalf of our community and hope to build on everyone’s hard work to further enhance Cardigan's festivities with a town-wide Festival of Light to support the local economy."

Giving her reaction, Cllr Elaine Evans said:“We're all very excited to have a date in the diary for the parade thanks to Ceredigion County Council supporting Small World Theatre.

“It's a magical event, one that brings great joy to residents and especially to families."

Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said the project had the support of Cynnal y Cardi through Ceredigion County Council to deliver the event under the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund via the Levelling Up initiative.

“It will include engaging with local businesses and stakeholders to highlight the many local attractions, unique independent shops, cafes, restaurants, venues and bars that justifiably make Cardigan an exciting winter destination,” he added.

“It was back in 2016 when I had the honour of being mayor of Cardigan that we had the very first Festival of Light with its Giant Lantern Parade.

“Over the years this developed into a large-scale event with support from a number of funders, local organisations and volunteers.

“It became an attraction for people from further afield and impacted positively on the wider local retail and hospitality economy.

“Now, even after the years of the pandemic disruption, we’ve been able to bring it back.

“Cardigan has a strong vein of creativity and can-do and once again Small World Theatre with their creative talent have brought together this exciting programme under a new Festival of Light.

“Through the funding we’re providing, this will support the continued success of the Giant Lantern Parade as well as the other planned events.

“Although December seems a long way off, plans will start in the spring.

“These include organising public transport to Cardigan from surrounding areas to the winter festival and working with local organisations to jointly promote their Christmas events.”

Visit smallworld.org.uk for more details.