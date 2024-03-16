Clynfyw Care Farm, in partnership with Ffynnone Community Resilience, will hold its Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 29, from 11am to 2.30pm in aid of the British Hen Welfare Trust.

The day includes an art exhibition, farm tour, craft and produce stalls hosting coffee, cake, soup and bread.

Attendees will also hear about the Clynfyw Community Benefit Society Share Offer.

The afternoon will be dedicated to the launch of the Farm Start! initiative.

It will feature activities, talks, demonstrations from local community organisations, a seed swap and information sessions on various community projects.

Throughout the day, Ffynnone Caffi will provide hot drinks and snacks.

There will also be activities for both children and adults.

As evening comes, a fire will be lit to keep visitors warm, with food and acoustic music to round off the day.