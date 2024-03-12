Cwtch Pals was formed by a group of north Pembrokeshire mums and their partners, motivated to get people out of Gaza and try and let children experience the happy childhoods that their own children have.

“We see our own children's faces in the suffering children of Palestine," said the group.

Last month the group raised £20,000 with two descendants of the Jewish holocaust giving the largest single sums of £5,000 each.

This money had been used to get families across the border to safety. It costs £5,000 to get each adult out and the money is only paid once they are safely across the border.

So far three families have been rescued, the first two being young mothers with babies and toddlers.

It is hoped that a fourth family will soon be able to leave, pending the raising of a further £3,000.

“It is outrageous to have to pay for lives to be saved, but for now it's one of the only choices,” said a spokesperson for the group.

The group is focussing on rescuing families with young children in Gaza and getting them to safe homes where their recovery can start.

“It’s the least we can do,” said Vicky Moller who started the group.

“My father fled the previous holocaust, and back then a few brave individuals rescued Jews, so I feel it is our turn to rescue those dying in the current holocaust.”

The Pembrokeshire families already had a relationship with the Gazan families, some they have known for five years through Amnesty International. Another family close to being rescued was taught by group member Lara 20 years ago.

“We have stayed in touch since,” she said. “The little girl who sat on my knee back then is now a wounded reporter.”

The group is close to getting this family across the border to Egypt.

“Once we have the money, they get on the evacuation list and wait their turn,” said Vicky.

“We are also trying to ensure we have the ticket money for the remaining dad who is a doctor. He cannot leave his work, but if Rafah is invaded as expected he will have no choice.”

Once the family is out of Gaza, the group has a long video call with the family.

“We hear stories of how things used to be and the harrowing experiences of recent months under first bombardment then additionally malnourishment and thirst ,” said Vicky.

“Everyone collapses when they first get out. They also express the huge impact we make on their lives, the feeling that someone out in the world still cares about them.”

It is hoped to help the families along the lines of the community sponsorship model with the families eventually being able to seek long term refuge in Pembrokeshire.

“We want to make it possible to bring our adopted families to live in our community as they not only need us but have great skills to contribute,” said Vicky.

One mother from a rescued family expressed her gratitude saying: “We [Gazans] were trying to build a beautiful place. We were trying to raise our educated and peaceful children, we are not supporting any kind of violence to any people around the world, the world needs to understand that.

“We had restaurants, we had schools, we had universities, we had everything. Everything has gone. Gaza has nothing now, nothing.

“I do appreciate your efforts, you are mothers, you are working women, and you have the same determination, that if I was in your place and you were in my place, I’d do the same, because this is democracy, this is humanity, this is women..

“You did many things for us, I will not forget that and I will tell the story to my son when he grows up, I will tell him everything, your names, name by name, your stories, your concerns and your efforts.”

For more information or to join the group, visit Cwtch Pals on Facebook, or email getfamiliesout@gmail.com.

You can make a donation to ccgpembs@gmail.com on PayPal.