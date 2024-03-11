Police were called to reports of a crash on the A40 between Slebech and Canaston Bridge at around 11.40am on August 31, 2022.

Maria Bufton had been travelling eastbound as she headed home from visiting her mum in Pembrokeshire. Her Audi TT crashed in to an oncoming car, causing both vehicles to spin and end up on opposite sides of the road.

“There was no time to react or avoid the collision,” said prosecutor Alycia Carpanini.

“Both vehicles had extensive damage to them.”

The court heard that Jean Fitzgerald, who was driving the other car, suffered an open fracture and dislocation of her left ankle.

Bufton was interviewed by the police the following day, where she claimed Mrs Fitzgerald’s car had “all of a sudden…appeared from the opposite direction”.

However, Ms Carpanini said: “She was over the white line in to the other lane.”

Bufton, 45, of Hill View in Leominster, Herefordshire, had no previous convictions and no previous endorsements on her driving licence.

Ian Bridge, in mitigation, said: “Maria Bufton is horrified she is before this court. She is very, very sorry for what she has done.”

Mr Bridge said that Bufton had no memory of the incident and previously told the court “she was unable to proffer any explanation for what had happened”.

Concerns had previously been raised by the defence that Bufton may have suffered “a mental episode” at the time of the offence, but a medical report concluded that “she doesn’t have a condition which was behind this collision”.

Following the result of the medical report, Bufton pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

“It is a very sad case on many levels,” Judge Paul Thomas KC said.

“Your careless driving in Pembrokeshire in crossing the white line has caused another lady serious injury.

“It was a momentary inattention from somebody who has no previous history of driving in anything other than a careful manner.”

He sentenced Bufton to a 12-month community order, as part of which she will have to complete 50 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The defendant was also banned from driving for a year, and must pay £85 in costs.