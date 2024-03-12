Mark Moon, 45, of Furnace Road in the Pontygwaith area of Rhondda Cynon Taf, was alleged to have been drink-driving in a BMW 220D on Great North Road on February 9.

When breathalysed, he recorded having 112 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Moon pleaded guilty, and was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 5.

He received a 12-week sentence, suspended for two years. This, the court said, will run consecutively to an eight-week sentence, also suspended for two years, for an unrelated offence of assault by beating.

Moon was ordered to complete the Building Better Relationships programme and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and was banned from driving for two-and-a-half years. He must also pay £85 in costs.