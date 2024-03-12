The Welsh Labour leadership candidate has pledged that his government will be an advocate for employees, employers, and the economy.

Mr Miles' twin ambitions for Wales are prosperity enhancement and solidarity increase among citizens.

The establishment of a new National Economic Council is a priority in his first week in office, following on from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown's call for the UK Labour Government - if elected - to create a similar body.

In January, Mr Miles said the council would: "Advise the Welsh Government on strategic policies to deliver sustainable economic prosperity and solidarity."

Mr Miles sees businesses, employers, and trade unions as essential partners for the Welsh Government to realise his vision.

His top economic pledge involves the creation of a Green Economy Stimulus package.

This will target Welsh Government capital and procurement spending, along with new funding models in collaboration with local government, to produce sustainable jobs and address climate change.

He said: "There is no route to the more compassionate country that we want to be which doesn't pass through the more prosperous country that we need to be.

"Wales is still too poor a country, and so creating a more prosperous economy will be my number one priority as First Minister."

Among his plans are interventions to improve workforce experience and participation, including expanding childcare and providing employer support around the menopause.

Other commitments include a focused approach to economic development, cross-border economic cooperation, alignment with universities and colleges on national economic priorities, and the implementation of Marcora-inspired legislation that supports employee ownership and encourage businesses to remain in Wales and support compliance in regulatory environments.

Mr Miles concluded: "A high-energy, can-do government that instinctively speaks and understands the language of invention and innovation, risk taking and commerce, and is fast and simple to deal with – that becomes itself a source of competitive advantage in attracting and retaining investment to Wales."