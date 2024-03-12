Responding to this recent revelation, Natasha Asghar MS, Shadow Transport Minister, said: "With Labour pouring more than £1 billion into TfW, it’s high time we started seeing a return on Welsh taxpayers’ investment."

The information on the number of delays was uncovered in an investigation by the Welsh current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar.

2023's delay total marks the worst year since Transport for Wales assumed control of the Wales and Borders network in 2018.

In a separate freedom of information request, more than 83,000 complaints have been recorded since 2020 about TfW's service.

Despite this, Ms Asghar remains firm in her convictions, promising: "The Welsh Conservatives will always fight for hard working people of Wales simply trying to get from A to B."